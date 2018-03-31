Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SHWDY opened at $42.66 on Friday. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,265.29 and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

