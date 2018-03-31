Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 417,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,771. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.01, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

