SIBCoin Hits One Day Volume of $78,789.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00011755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $78,789.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,969.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.05729640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $687.22 or 0.09941190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01693210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02586880 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00207835 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00081543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00639983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.02696070 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,600,453 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

