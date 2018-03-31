Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Stock Price

News coverage about Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6680546962764 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 523,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,032. The company has a market cap of $147.79, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.29. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

