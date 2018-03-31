Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $984.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $952.00 million. Silgan reported sales of $805.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $984.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Silgan had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $995.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.99) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, Director D Greg Horrigan sold 69,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $1,983,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $435,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,206,189. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 518,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,074.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

