OppenheimerFunds Inc. Cuts Holdings in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion alerts:

SIMO stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Silicon Motion has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1,699.98, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Silicon Motion’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Cuts Holdings in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/silicon-motion-technology-corp-simo-shares-sold-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc-updated.html.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.