Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE: SHI) is one of 14 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Competitors 41 356 654 22 2.61

As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $11.72 billion $898.25 million 7.38 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Competitors $9.05 billion $412.32 million 16.94

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 6.51% 22.93% 16.55% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Competitors 6.60% 23.64% 8.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s rivals have a beta of -3.01, suggesting that their average share price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical rivals beat Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments. The synthetic fibres segment produces polyester and acrylic fibers, which are used in the textile and apparel industries. The resins and plastics segment produces polyester chips, polyethylene resins and films, polypropylene resins and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) granules. The intermediate petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene and ethylene oxide. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil distillation facilities used to produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock of the Company’s downstream processing facilities. The trading of petrochemical products segment is engaged in importing and exporting of petrochemical products.

