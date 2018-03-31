Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:SVA opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Sinovac Biotech has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sinovac Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinovac Biotech by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinovac Biotech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinovac Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps.

