Skeincoin (SKC) Market Cap Achieves $870,067.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Skeincoin has a total market cap of $870,067.00 and $1,493.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Skeincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,051.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.05701500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.56 or 0.09872780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.01701400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.02542500 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00205999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00638104 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00076886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.02707690 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

Skeincoin (SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,325,279 coins and its circulating supply is 13,237,170 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

