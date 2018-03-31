SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other SkyWest news, insider Eric Woodward sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,781,474 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SkyWest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $5,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 301,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,943.92, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $797.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

