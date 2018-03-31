Slevin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (CRYPTO:SLEVIN)

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Slevin has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Slevin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Slevin has a market capitalization of $34,565.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00722159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159440 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030346 BTC.

About Slevin

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Slevin Coin Trading

Slevin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Slevin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slevin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slevin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

