Slimcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $699.00 (CRYPTO:SLM)

Slimcoin (CURRENCY:SLM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Slimcoin has traded up 175.9% against the U.S. dollar. Slimcoin has a market capitalization of $462,169.00 and $699.00 worth of Slimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slimcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00727135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00158074 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031811 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00118941 BTC.

Slimcoin Profile

Slimcoin (CRYPTO:SLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2014. Slimcoin’s total supply is 14,937,439 coins. Slimcoin’s official website is slimco.in. Slimcoin’s official Twitter account is @slmcoin. The Reddit community for Slimcoin is /r/slimcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Slimcoin

Slimcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Slimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slimcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

