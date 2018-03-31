Sling (SLING) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Sling (CURRENCY:SLING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Sling has a total market cap of $135,318.00 and $0.00 worth of Sling was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sling has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Sling coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00027679 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00103895 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sling Coin Profile

Sling (SLING) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2015. Sling’s total supply is 1,074,095 coins.

Sling Coin Trading

Sling can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Sling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sling must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sling using one of the exchanges listed above.

