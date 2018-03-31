SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) PT Set at €35.00 by Oddo Bhf

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) has been given a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

ETR AM3D opened at €32.15 ($39.69) on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a 12 month high of €49.75 ($61.42).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

