Smart Global (SGH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Get Smart Global alerts:

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.84. 1,299,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,101.77 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,500 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 46,738 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,304,650.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the third quarter worth $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 2,373.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Smart Global (SGH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/smart-global-sgh-price-target-raised-to-75-00-at-needham-company-llc-updated.html.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.