SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$29.28. 17,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$28.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.30. The firm has a market cap of $3,880.00, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

