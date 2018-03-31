SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News headlines about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.3030833732362 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. 18,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $264.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.23. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.80%. analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMBK. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director James Beaumont Wicks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C Bryan Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $762,090 over the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

