Smith & Nephew (SNN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $43.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,685.21, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

