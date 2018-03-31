Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Snap-on (SNA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Snap-on by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 37.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 68.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, Director Nathan J. Jones sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $125,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,810.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $334,790.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $147.54 on Friday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $140.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,368.62, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Snap-on (SNA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/snap-on-sna-position-increased-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated.html.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.