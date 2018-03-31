Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 683 ($9.44) and last traded at GBX 682 ($9.42), with a volume of 504337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 676.70 ($9.35).

SCT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.98) in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Softcat to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Softcat from GBX 510 ($7.05) to GBX 600 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Softcat (SCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $683.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/softcat-sct-hits-new-12-month-high-at-683-00.html.

About Softcat

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.