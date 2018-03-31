Sogou (SOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOGO. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Sogou in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Sogou in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 763,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,840. Sogou has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3,276.61 and a PE ratio of 28.45.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.56 million. research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Inc is a search and Internet company. The Company’s Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company’s products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products.

