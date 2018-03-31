SOILcoin (CRYPTO:SOIL) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, SOILcoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One SOILcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. SOILcoin has a market cap of $73,101.00 and approximately $585.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,003.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.05732560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.01 or 0.09928350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01687000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.02579910 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00207899 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00081394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00640645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.02678670 BTC.

SOILcoin Profile

SOILcoin (CRYPTO:SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. The official website for SOILcoin is soil.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

