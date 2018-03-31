Solar Capital (SLRC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 237,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,008. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $858.32, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 49.14%. equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 249,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 115,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

