SolarCoin (SLR) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,508.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $30,508.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01693210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004935 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015473 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022357 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,396,956 coins and its circulating supply is 41,943,217 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

