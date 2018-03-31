Solaris Trading Down 21.5% This Week (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Solaris has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $36,171.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00090736 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin, CoinsMarkets and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.31 or 0.04426710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00574750 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00084281 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00051032 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,279,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,766 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. “

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Kucoin and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

