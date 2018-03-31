Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SOM opened at GBX 377.50 ($5.22) on Friday. Somero Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.32).

Separately, FinnCap increased their target price on shares of Somero Enterprises from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 420 ($5.80) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc is a manufacturer of laser-guided equipment. The Company’s equipment automates the process of spreading and leveling volumes of concrete for commercial flooring and other horizontal surfaces, such as paved parking lots in North America. The Company’s products include S-22E, S-15R, S-15M, STS-11M, S-840, S-485, CopperHead XD 3.0, Mini Screed C, PowerRake 3.0, 3-D Profiler and SiteShape.

