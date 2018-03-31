Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carlisle Companies (CSL) Share Price

News stories about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carlisle Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.5410390294456 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE CSL traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $104.41. 400,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,585. The company has a market capitalization of $6,451.40, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Carlisle Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

