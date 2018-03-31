Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5489848966843 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 7,758,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $226,939.34, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

