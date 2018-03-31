Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price

News articles about Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecopetrol earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.1504809142407 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 1,230,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,739.29, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.6374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. UBS lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Santander lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ecopetrol-ec-share-price-updated.html.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.