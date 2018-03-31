Geron (GERN) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Geron earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3372693794977 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.77. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 2,621.22%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-geron-gern-share-price-updated.html.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.