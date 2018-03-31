Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MiMedx Group (MDXG) Stock Price

News stories about MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MiMedx Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 43.7925124464863 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

MDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 price objective on MiMedx Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $773.91, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

