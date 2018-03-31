Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shotspotter (SSTI) Stock Price

Headlines about Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shotspotter earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.4371458204786 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $19.75) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Shotspotter from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shotspotter stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 195,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,423. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, insider Ralph A. Clark bought 1,500 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $42,118.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,690 shares of company stock worth $15,029,583 in the last ninety days.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.

