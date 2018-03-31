Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Price

Press coverage about PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PulteGroup earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5957119211177 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.49. 5,929,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,447.85, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-pultegroup-phm-stock-price.html.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.