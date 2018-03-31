Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.2293416183036 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,306,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $5,471.00, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In related news, insider David S. Graziosi sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,080,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,744.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,024,693 shares of company stock worth $90,029,246 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

