Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Share Price

News headlines about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.8415644051126 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. 3,697,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,962. The firm has a market cap of $10,414.59, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $46.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 44,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $2,004,115.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 377,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,969,625.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,878. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

