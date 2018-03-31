News stories about China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Online Education Group earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4373151562105 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

NYSE COE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 36,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,880. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

WARNING: “China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-china-online-education-group-coe-stock-price-updated.html.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group is engaged in providing online English language education services to students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates an online education platform that provides online tutoring programs to students through the Internet. Its platform analyzes teachers’ teaching aptitudes, feedback and rating from students, as well as background, and recommends suitable teachers to students according to their respective characteristics and learning objectives.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.