Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diana Containerships (DCIX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diana Containerships earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.3019459539365 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:DCIX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 240,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,225. Diana Containerships has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9,816.66.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($5.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

