Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News articles about Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iteris earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.9125691626543 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 320,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,091. Iteris has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of -0.22.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 113,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $689,084.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 99,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $747,523.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,414 shares of company stock worth $1,550,045. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

