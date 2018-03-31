Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Miragen Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.1185738727848 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 936,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.64. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 662.30%. analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGEN. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, insider Adam Scott Levy bought 9,090 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth bought 545,454 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

