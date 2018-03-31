Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Relx (RENX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Relx (NYSE:RENX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Relx earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.204914308867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

RENX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.79. 106,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,912. Relx has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,597.71, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. Relx’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

