Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The9 (NCTY) Stock Price

Media headlines about The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The9 earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4098414690429 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NCTY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 77,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,811. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

The9 Limited (The9), formerly GameNow.net Limited is a holding company, which is an online game developer and operator. The Company operates in developing and operating online games and related services segment. It develops and operates the business of Fun Box, a home entertainment set top box, which enables online video and video games on television.

