Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Share Price

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,447.34. 12,581,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com has a one year low of $859.02 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The company has a market cap of $700,667.38, a P/E ratio of 318.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,481.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

