Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.3125091624898 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. 6,627,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,868,627. The company has a market cap of $217,845.27, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Chevron has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. UBS set a $120.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-chevron-cvx-share-price-updated.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.