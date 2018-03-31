Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First American Financial (FAF) Stock Price

News articles about First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First American Financial earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.2714179289723 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

FAF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 445,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,328. The company has a market capitalization of $6,511.15, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

