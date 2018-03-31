PPL (NYSE:PPL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about PPL (NYSE:PPL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPL earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3479217715173 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $19,634.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS began coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on PPL and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other PPL news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $616,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $324,041.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,939. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ppl-ppl-share-price-updated.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.