Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0257850148112 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTI. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,690. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 6.66.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

