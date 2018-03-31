Univar (UNVR) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about Univar (NYSE:UNVR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Univar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6519408430229 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,916.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Univar’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Vertical Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Univar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, major shareholder Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 75,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $2,353,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 93,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,052 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

