Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Andina Acquisition (TGLS) Stock Price

News stories about Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andina Acquisition earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7101143649949 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.66. Andina Acquisition has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Andina Acquisition had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. sell-side analysts forecast that Andina Acquisition will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Andina Acquisition’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. ValuEngine cut Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Andina Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Andina Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Andina Acquisition

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

