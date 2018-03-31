Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Share Price

Media coverage about Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Broadridge Financial Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6726458281965 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

NYSE BR traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.69. 953,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,795.78, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $5,235,511.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $880,639.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,608 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

