Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) Stock Price

News stories about Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellect Biotechnology earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2555701764265 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cellect Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 19,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,992. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.71, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.70.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

